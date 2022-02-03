Left Menu

N.Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:14 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Northern Ireland's first minister resigned in protest at post-Brexit trade rules on Thursday, a day after one of his pro-British colleagues attempted to halt some checks on goods, drawing anger from European Union member states.

"Today marks the end of what has been the privilege of my lifetime," Paul Givan, who spent less than a year in the role, told a news conference.

