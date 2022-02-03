Police officer shot at by robbers in Bihar's Sasaram

A police officer was shot at by robbers in Bihar's Sasaram district on Thursday when he tried to nab them during a truck robbery, officials said.

Darigaon's Station House Officer (SHO) Diwakar Kumar tried to nab three robbers when they were robbing a truck near Tarachandi Dham in the early hours. ''When the robbers spotted Kumar, they started firing at him. Finally, the accused managed to flee. However, the SHO sustained bullet injuries on his left arm,'' said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashish Bharti.

Soon, other police personnel reached the spot and took Kumar to the district hospital, he said.

Kumar was later shifted to a hospital in UP's Varanasi on the advice of the doctors, he added.

''A case has been registered and a manhunt is on to nab the accused,'' Bharti said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)