Amid EDMC docs strike, commissioner says no suspension or termination order issued

Amid ongoing strike by several doctors at Swami Dayanand Hospital, the only civic-run facility in east Delhi, over pending salaries, the municipal commissioner on Thursday said ''no order has been issued'' on suspension or termination of medics.

His remarks came, hours after AAP's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, in a tweet, alleged that authorities have ''removed them from jobs'', who have not been paid salaries for the last couple of months.

He also shared a copy of an order purportedly issued by hospital authorities, which claimed that all resident doctors shall be ''considered terminated from 9 am on February 4''.

In a statement issued by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation later in the evening, however, Municipal Commissioner Vikas Anand was quoted as saying, ''No order has been issued regarding the termination of suspension of the striking doctors so far''.

The EDMC commissioner appealed to the protesting doctors to return to work soon and assured them that their salaries for February and March would be given on time.

Anand said the corporation is going through a financial crunch, and ''even in such difficult times, the corporation is sensitive towards the interests of its employees''.

Also, the arrears of doctors will be paid in the month of May as per the availability of the funds, he said.

At present, the corporation is ''going through a period of financial crisis, so the challenge before us is to provide better civic services to the citizens'', he said.

The corporation is ''sensitive to the genuine demands of the doctors, and is committed to fulfill them as and when funds are available'', he said.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) also issued a statement in solidarity with the doctors who are on strike.

''We would like to inform that the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) India stands in support of the Resident Doctors of Swami Dayanand Hospital protesting for their genuine demand. We would hereby request you to kindly take note of the issue mentioned above and take necessary measures for addressing the same at the earliest,'' it said in a statement.

