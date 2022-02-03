Left Menu

Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:22 IST
Morocco races to rescue child from deep well
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Emergency workers are digging carefully to try to rescue a 5-year old child who has been trapped for three days in a well in northern Morocco, a government spokesman said on Thursday, a case that has gripped the country after video footage showed him still alive.

The child fell into the 32-metre (100-foot) deep well near the northern city of Chefchaouen on Tuesday. On Thursday local media reported that he had taken food and water that was dropped down to him using a rope.

Rescuers are digging in parallel to the well in an effort to save the child. The well's diameter narrows as it descends, from 45 cm (18 inches) at the top, preventing rescuers from going down themselves to bring him up, a lead rescuer told state TV Al Oula.

