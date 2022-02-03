Left Menu

Odisha official arrested with Rs 6.44 crore disproportionate assets

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:26 IST
A government official was arrested in Odisha's Nuapada district on Thursday for allegedly possessing Rs 6.44 crore of disproportionate assets, the Vigilance Directorate said.

Searches were conducted at six places in Cuttack and Nuapada by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday, following inputs that Additional Civil Supplies Officer Ratnakar Sethy possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income.

Sethy was found in possession of three buildings, four plots of land and a farmhouse on 3 acres of land, among others, the directorate said in a statement.

He could not satisfactorily account for assets worth Rs 6.44 crore, which was 570 per cent of his known sources of income, it said.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

