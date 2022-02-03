Odisha official arrested with Rs 6.44 crore disproportionate assets
- Country:
- India
A government official was arrested in Odisha's Nuapada district on Thursday for allegedly possessing Rs 6.44 crore of disproportionate assets, the Vigilance Directorate said.
Searches were conducted at six places in Cuttack and Nuapada by the Vigilance Directorate on Wednesday, following inputs that Additional Civil Supplies Officer Ratnakar Sethy possessed assets disproportionate to the known sources of his income.
Sethy was found in possession of three buildings, four plots of land and a farmhouse on 3 acres of land, among others, the directorate said in a statement.
He could not satisfactorily account for assets worth Rs 6.44 crore, which was 570 per cent of his known sources of income, it said.
A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and an investigation is on, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha rural polls: SEC recommends suspension of college principal, SDPO for violation of MCC, COVID norms
Odisha starts trial run of 'OmiSure' kits for detection of Omicron variant
NCLAT gives go-ahead to ArcelorMittal's resolution plan for Odisha Slurry Pipeline
Odisha: STF rescues Pangolin, poacher held in Bolangir district
SEC bans liquor sale 48 hours before Odisha panchayat polls