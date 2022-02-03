HC notice to UP govt on Kafeel Ahmad's plea challenging his termination
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its counter affidavit within four weeks on a plea by Dr Kafeel Ahmad of BRD College, Gorakhpur, challenging his termination from services.
The court also granted two weeks to the petitioner to file his rejoinder, and fixed the matter for hearing thereafter.
A bench of Justice Rajan Roy passed the order on the petition of Dr Kafeel.
The petitioner was sacked for services owing to the death of several children in Gorakhpur medical college due to encephalitis in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BRD College
- Gorakhpur
- Allahabad High Court
- Dr Kafeel
- Rajan Roy
ALSO READ
UP Polls: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to contest against Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur
Chandra Shekhar Aazad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
Chandra Shekhar Aazad to fight UP poll from Gorakhpur Sadar against Adityanath
Chandra Shekhar Aazad to take on Adityanath from Gorakhpur seat, says 'will continue fight'
BJP leadership 'cutting him to size'; there can only be one 'supreme leader': Priyanka on Adityanath fielded from Gorakhpur