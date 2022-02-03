HC notice to UP govt on Kafeel Ahmad's plea challenging his termination

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the state government to file its counter affidavit within four weeks on a plea by Dr Kafeel Ahmad of BRD College, Gorakhpur, challenging his termination from services.

The court also granted two weeks to the petitioner to file his rejoinder, and fixed the matter for hearing thereafter.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy passed the order on the petition of Dr Kafeel.

The petitioner was sacked for services owing to the death of several children in Gorakhpur medical college due to encephalitis in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)