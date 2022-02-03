HC rejects plea of tomato merchants to allot common area for their use

The Madras High Court has rejected a plea from the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association in Koyambedu market complex here to permit its members to do wholesale trade there by continuing to use the open ground available in front of N-124 godown for unloading and loading of tomatoes pursuant to their representation made in September 2020.

Justice S M Subramaniam rejected the plea on Wednesday while dismissing a writ petition from the association, by its president A K Swaminathan, which also sought to quash an order dated October 14, 2020 of the Chief Administrative Officer of the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority Market Managing Committee, refusing the permission to use the space.

The judge noted that the October 2020 order revealed that the open areas were meant to be kept vacant and not utilized for any purpose. The Koyambedu market had earmarked specific areas for loading and unloading trucks in truck-bays. Thus the members of the petitioner association were already provided with the facility for loading and unloading of tomatoes in the truck-bays. It was further stated that the allottees of the shops had a right to conduct their business only in their allotted shops and not in the open areas.

