Has Censor Board granted certificate for release of ‘Prithviraj’: HC asks Centre

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:34 IST
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Central government as to whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of movie ‘Prithviraj’.

The court fixed the case for hearing in the week commencing February 21.

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice N K Jauhri passed the order on a PIL moved by Karni Sena's vice president Sangeeta Singh.

The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a “wrong and vulgar “picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt her sentiments.

The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial.

‘Prithviraj’ is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film.

