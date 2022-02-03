Has Censor Board granted certificate for release of ‘Prithviraj’: HC asks Centre

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Central government as to whether the Censor Board has granted a certificate for the release of movie ‘Prithviraj’.

The court fixed the case for hearing in the week commencing February 21.

A bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice N K Jauhri passed the order on a PIL moved by Karni Sena's vice president Sangeeta Singh.

The petition sought a ban on the release of the movie, alleging it was presenting a “wrong and vulgar “picture of Prithviraj, a Hindu emperor, and hence it hurt her sentiments.

The petitioner said the preview of the movie itself shows that it is controversial.

‘Prithviraj’ is an Akshay Kumar starrer Hindi film.

