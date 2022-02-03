Left Menu

U.S. intelligence alleges Russia has plan to fabricate pretext for attack on Ukraine- reports

The United States has intelligence accusing Russia of a plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, two U.S. newspapers reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Russia has denied plans of an invasion but has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:41 IST
U.S. intelligence alleges Russia has plan to fabricate pretext for attack on Ukraine- reports

The United States has intelligence accusing Russia of a plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, two U.S. newspapers reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/3IZ6GIt that Russia's plan involves using a faked video involved staging and filming a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3IRY7zk that details of the plan have been declassified by U.S. intelligence and are expected to be revealed Thursday. Russia has denied plans of an invasion but has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022