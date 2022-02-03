U.S. intelligence alleges Russia has plan to fabricate pretext for attack on Ukraine- reports

The United States has intelligence accusing Russia of a plan to fabricate a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine, two U.S. newspapers reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/3IZ6GIt that Russia's plan involves using a faked video involved staging and filming a fabricated attack by the Ukrainian military either on Russian territory or against Russian-speaking people in eastern Ukraine.

The Washington Post reported https://wapo.st/3IRY7zk that details of the plan have been declassified by U.S. intelligence and are expected to be revealed Thursday. Russia has denied plans of an invasion but has amassed thousands of troops on its border with Ukraine.

