Husband arrested for Nashik doctor's `murder'

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:44 IST
Over a week after the charred body of a woman doctor was found in her car here, Nashik city police on Thursday arrested her husband for alleged murder.

Sandeep Vaje, the husband of Dr Suvarna Vaje, was arrested after questioning, said a police official.

On January 25, completely charred body of a woman was found in a car parked in Wadiwarhe area on Mumbai-Agra National Highway.

It was suspected that the dead woman was Dr Suvarna Sandeep Vaje (38) who worked at a civic hospital and who had gone missing earlier that evening. DNA analysis later confirmed the identity.

The relations between the couple were strained for the last many years, said superintendent of police Sachin Patil, adding that further probe about the motive was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

