Military exercises between Russia and Belarus near Ukraine border represent escalation, US says
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 22:44 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said joint military exercises between Russia and Belarus near the border with Ukraine represent a clear "escalatory not a de-escalatory action."
Psaki told reporters Thursday that the exercises and the potential for Russia to expand its presence up to 30,000 soldiers near Belarus's border with Ukraine are a factor "in the assessment into how to support and work with our other NATO partners in the region."
