Clubhouse chat case: Court asks accused student to undergo counseling

A magistrates court here has directed a 22-year-old law student, arrested over objectionable comments about women made during two conversations on the Clubhouse app, to undergo counseling for general social behavior.This was one of the conditions set by the court while granting bail to the accused, Yash Kumar.Bandra metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput on February 1 granted bail to Kumar.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:09 IST
A magistrate's court here has directed a 22-year-old law student, arrested over objectionable comments about women made during two conversations on the Clubhouse app, to undergo counseling for ''general social behavior''.

This was one of the conditions set by the court while granting bail to the accused, Yash Kumar.

Bandra metropolitan magistrate Komalsing Rajput on February 1 granted bail to Kumar. The detailed order became available on Thursday.

''Irresponsible use'' of social media was rampant, especially among teenagers, she said. The problem needs immediate attention, otherwise the situation may go out of hand, the magistrate added.

Kumar is a third-year law student at AMITY University, Noida.

''Being a law student, there is more heavier responsibility on his shoulders compared to other citizens,'' the court said.

The court also asked Kumar not to leave Mumbai for one month. He shall remain present before the investigating officer whenever required and cooperate with the probe, the judge added.

A woman had lodged a complaint with the cyber police station here on January 19, 2022, alleging that objectionable remarks against women were made in certain Clubhouse app conversations on October 27 and November 27 last year.

