Left Menu

Budget Session 2022: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

The Budget Session of the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:12 IST
Budget Session 2022: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Lok Sabha (Photo: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Budget Session of the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Friday. During the proceedings in the Lower House today, there was a spat of words between Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor over the BJP leader's medium of speech.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till tomorrow. The two Houses have scheduled their proceedings at separate timings to ensure social distancing on account of COVID-19 guidelines.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu complimented the MPs for a 'disruption-free' day in the House on Wednesday during the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President and hoped that the spirit will continue to prevail throughout the session. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022