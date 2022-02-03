'Strong indications' Islamic State caused civilian deaths in Syria raid: Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:27 IST
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday there were "strong, strong indications" that civilian deaths in a U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State's leader were caused by the militant group, not by American forces.
Kirby told reporters in a regular press briefing that the U.S. was willing to review the operation to make sure the U.S. did not cause any civilian deaths.
