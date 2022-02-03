Left Menu

'Strong indications' Islamic State caused civilian deaths in Syria raid: Pentagon

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:27 IST
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday there were "strong, strong indications" that civilian deaths in a U.S. raid in Syria that killed Islamic State's leader were caused by the militant group, not by American forces.

Kirby told reporters in a regular press briefing that the U.S. was willing to review the operation to make sure the U.S. did not cause any civilian deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

