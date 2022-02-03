Left Menu

Gangster Suresh Pujari held in another extortion case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:37 IST
Gangster Suresh Pujari held in another extortion case
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have taken the custody of gangster Suresh Pujari in a Rs 10-crore extortion case, an official said on Thursday.

Suresh Pujari was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Chembur Police Station in suburban Mumbai on a complaint filed by a share broker and the crime branch has taken his custody for questioning in the matter, the official said.

At least, 10 persons have been arrested in the case and Suresh Pujari was their leader, he said, adding stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) sections have been invoked against the accused.

The gangster was shown as arrested in the extortion case and produced before a court on Thursday, which sent him to police custody till February 8, the official said.

Earlier, he was in custody of the crime branch in connection with another extortion case in which he had demanded Rs 50 lakh from a businessman, he said.

Suresh Pujari, a former associate of gangster Ravi Pujari, was deported to India from the Philippines last year after being on the run for several years.

The gangster has at least 52 FIRs of extortion registered against him at police stations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

Adani Ports shares decline over 2 pc post earnings

 India
2
GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development Laboratory

GA Srinivasa Murthy appointed director of Defence Research and Development L...

 India
3
Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries
Blog

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsi...

 South Africa
4
NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every 24 hours

NASA's asteroid detection system ATLAS can now search entire dark sky every ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022