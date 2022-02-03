Left Menu

Woman among two commit suicide in separate incidents in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 23:58 IST
Woman among two commit suicide in separate incidents in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a woman, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

A 51-year-old woman, said to be mentally-ill, ended her life by jumping from the terrace of a building located in suburban Andheri, he said.

The woman, identified as Sanghmitra Naik, was residing with her family members, the official said.

In the afternoon, she went on the building's terrace and jumped from there. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declare dead before admission, he said.

In the second case, a 44 year-old man, Sumer Singh, jumped off the building where he was residing in suburban Oshiwara, the official said.

During initial probe, the police found he was under depression due to loss in his business, but no suicide note was recovered, he said.

In both the cases, police have registered separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emptied', says health minister; S.Korean companies take precautions to block COVID-19 spread after holidays and more

Health News Roundup: France's COVID vaccine pass to stay until ICUs are 'emp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022