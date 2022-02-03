Woman among two commit suicide in separate incidents in Mumbai

Two persons, including a woman, allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Mumbai on Thursday, a police official said.

A 51-year-old woman, said to be mentally-ill, ended her life by jumping from the terrace of a building located in suburban Andheri, he said.

The woman, identified as Sanghmitra Naik, was residing with her family members, the official said.

In the afternoon, she went on the building's terrace and jumped from there. She was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where she was declare dead before admission, he said.

In the second case, a 44 year-old man, Sumer Singh, jumped off the building where he was residing in suburban Oshiwara, the official said.

During initial probe, the police found he was under depression due to loss in his business, but no suicide note was recovered, he said.

In both the cases, police have registered separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs), the official added.

