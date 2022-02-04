Left Menu

Delhi: 1 more arrested, juvenile held in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape case

The Delhi Police has arrested one more person and apprehended a juvenile in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhis Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Wednesday.

Updated: 04-02-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:20 IST
  India

The Delhi Police has arrested one more person and apprehended a juvenile in connection with an incident in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by a group of people in east Delhi's Kasturba Nagar, officials said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Rajeev (39), a resident of Kasturba Nagar, they said. According to police, a 17-year-old girl has also been apprehended. A total of 18 people have been apprehended so far. On the complaint of the 18-year-old younger sister of the victim, police had lodged another case against her assailants.

She alleged that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the assailants of her sister days before the incident involving her elder sister. In the case registered on the complaint of the younger sister of the victim, police made the first arrest on Thursday, they said. The accused have been identified as Varsha (38) and Shalu (36), police said. The 20-year-old victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by the accused on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck on January 26.

Police had said the preliminary investigation indicated that the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

“The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family blamed the victim (woman) for it. The family alleged that it was because of her that the boy took the extreme step. To exact revenge on her, the family members allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,” a senior police official had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the victim and said the government would appoint a lawyer to represent her in a fast-track court. Police have stepped up security outside the house of the victim's sister in Kasturba Nagar after she filed a complaint alleging that she too was harassed, molested and thrashed by the same assailants on January 19.

