22nd Law Commission may take up Uniform Civil Code issue: Rijiju

The matter may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India, Rijiju said in a written reply to Dubey.He further said Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:45 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has informed a BJP MP that the new law commission would take up the issue of a Uniform Civil Code.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had raised the issue of a Uniform Civil Code while speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on December 1.

Responding to the issue raised by Dubey, Rijiju said in view of the importance of the subject matter, the sensitivity involved and the fact that it requires an in-depth study of the provisions of various personal laws governing different communities, it was referred to the law commission.

A proposal to examine issues relating to a Uniform Civil Code and make recommendations was forwarded to the 21st Law Commission, he said. ''However, the term of the 21st Law Commission ended on 31.08.2018. The matter may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission of India,'' Rijiju said in a written reply to Dubey.

He further said Article 44 of the Constitution provides that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

