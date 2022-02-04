Left Menu

Bukhari promises financial support to acid attack victim's family

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2022 00:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 00:47 IST
Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Thursday promised full support, including the cost of treatment, to the victim of an acid attack that took place in the city two days ago.

Bukhari, accompanied by several party leaders, visited the SMHS hospital to express solidarity with the acid attack victim who was targeted in the Hawal area of the city on Tuesday.

Interacting with the family members of the victim, he assured them of all possible help, including financial support for advanced medical treatment across the country.

Speaking to media persons later, Bukhari said, “We are here to express our solidarity and uncompromising support with the family.” Emphasizing on the need to educate members of the civil society in protecting the interests of women, he said, “It's our collective social responsibility to ensure that the rehabilitation of the victim is not stigmatised, and that we all play a role in our capacities.” Bukhari appreciated the role of the administration and the police department in providing medicines to the victim as required and apprehending the culprits within the shortest time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

