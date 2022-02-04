Left Menu

Five held for murder of village head in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 01:03 IST
Five people allegedly involved in the murder of a village head here were arrested following a brief encounter with police, officials said on Thursday.

Ramveer, pradhan of Paigaon village of Mathura district was shot dead on January 29, they said.

The deceased had recently introduced the candidature of Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary from the Chhata assembly constituency.

According to the police, main accused Anmol Pahalwan had hatched the plan to kill Ramveer as he wanted to replace him as the village head.

SSP Gaurav Grover said those arrested involved two shooters, one of whom was injured during a brief gunfight with the police and hospitalised.

According to the officials, two pistols, live cartridges, a four-wheeler, two motorcycles and personal belongings of the accused have been recovered.

All of them have been sent to judicial custody, the police said.

