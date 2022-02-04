Russia's Putin, France's Macron discuss Ukraine again -Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Thursday discussed Ukraine's crisis and Moscow's security proposals to the West, the Kremlin said, in their third call in a week.
The leaders also agreed to continue personal contacts.
