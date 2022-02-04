U.S. approves potential weapons sales to Mideast allies including F-16s for Jordan -statement
The U.S. State Department has approved several potential weapons sales to Mideast allies including Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The approvals included the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets and related equipment to Jordan at an estimated cost of $4.21 billion, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.
