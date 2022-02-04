Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Hacking team tied to Russia targeted 'western government entity' in Ukraine -researchers

A hacking team that Ukraine says is controlled by Russian intelligence targeted a "western government entity" currently in the country, based on new research published by Palo Alto Networks on Thursday. The U.S. and other allies sent military advisers and cybersecurity experts to Ukraine in recent months to help defend against Russian forces.

N.Korea's Kim calls Olympics 'great victory' for China, calls for better relations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulating him on the Beijing Winter Olympics as a "great victory" and saying he wanted to improve relations between their countries, state news agency KCNA reported on Friday. "The successful opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics despite the worldwide health crisis and unprecedented severe circumstances is another great victory won by socialist China," Kim said in the letter, according to KCNA.

'We want justice': Argentines vent anger after adulterated cocaine kills 22

At least 22 people have died in Argentina and over 80 others have been hospitalized, many on ventilators, after consuming cocaine suspected of being adulterated, local government officials said on Thursday. The cases https://www.reuters.com/article/argentina-cocaine-crime/adulterated-cocaine-kills-12-in-argentina-50-hospitalized-idUSL1N2UD29L are clustered around several towns in Buenos Aires province, the country's most populous and home to many suburbs of the national capital, where community anger was rising on Thursday as police carried out investigations and raids.

Cumulative total of COVID cases in France rises to over 20 million

The cumulative total for confirmed COVID-19 cases in France since the start of the pandemic has passed 20 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday. The health ministry registered 274,352 new infections on Thursday, pushing the total to 20.15 million, Reuters calculations showed. The cumulative death toll is nearly 132,000.

U.N. has millions in Afghanistan bank, but cannot use it

The United Nations has about $135 million in the bank in Afghanistan but is unable to use it because the Taliban-run central bank cannot convert it to the afghani currency, a senior U.N. official said on Thursday. Abdallah al Dardari, head of the U.N. Development Programme in Afghanistan, said the United Nations had taken the U.S. dollars into the country and deposited it with the Afghanistan International Bank "with a clear promise from the central bank that fresh cash will be automatically converted to afghanis."

Four aides quit as UK's Johnson seeks to reset beleaguered premiership

Four of Boris Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday in a turbulent day for his government, as the British prime minister tried to reset his administration in the face of a series of scandals that have put his position in peril. Johnson's premiership is facing a growing crisis in the wake of anger over a series of alcohol-fuelled parties held at his Downing Street office and residence during coronavirus lockdowns which followed other missteps.

U.S. warns Russia may stage video as pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia has formulated several options as an excuse to invade Ukraine, including the potential use of a propaganda video showing a staged attack, the United States said on Thursday, as the Kremlin condemned American troop deployments in the region. Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists in the east of the country, is demanding security guarantees including a promise NATO will never admit Kyiv as it has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

U.S. troops prepare for deployment to Eastern Europe from Fort Bragg

Paratroopers with the U.S. Army boarded aircraft on Thursday to leave for Eastern Europe amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The soldiers were departing from Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Around 1,700 service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are being deployed to Poland, while 300 others will move to Germany.

Ottawans fed up with trucker blockade, blame police for inaction

Frustrations are boiling over in Canada's capital as a protest by truckers against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has clogged downtown Ottawa for a week and shows no sign of ending, with many residents angry at police for not breaking it up. Dozens of trucks in the so-called "Freedom Convoy" have been blocking streets since Friday, forcing the closure of the main shopping mall in the area and local businesses, and disturbed residents with constant horn honking.

ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says

The leader of Islamic State died when he blew himself and family members up during a U.S. military raid in Syria, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the jihadist group's efforts to reorganize as a guerrilla force after losing large swathes of territory. Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, had led Islamic State since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was also killed when he detonated explosives during a raid by U.S. commandos.

