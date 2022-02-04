ED arrests Punjab CM's nephew on charges of money laundering
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey, nephew of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal sand mining in the border state, officials said on Friday.
They said Honey was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late at night.
Honey is the son of Channi’s sister-in-law. On January 18, the agency had raided his premises and claimed to have seized about Rs 8 crore cash. Punjab will go to polls on February 20.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Punjab polls: Sanyukt Samaj Morcha allies with SSP; Chaduni faction to contest 10 seats
Minimum temperatures hover above normal in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab Polls: Constituency from where Bhagwant Mann will contest elections to be announced by AAP today
Punjab polls: AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann to contest from Dhuri seat in Sangrur district
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann likely to contest from Dhuri