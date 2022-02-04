Left Menu

Greece: Police raid soccer fan clubs after deadly attack

Police raided multiple soccer supporters clubs in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in the wake of an attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man dead.

PTI | Thessaloniki | Updated: 04-02-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 09:58 IST
Greece: Police raid soccer fan clubs after deadly attack

Police raided multiple soccer supporters' clubs in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki in the wake of an attack linked to violent fan rivalry that left a 19-year-old man dead. The raids were carried out at 13 venues suspected of being used for organizing attacks late Thursday, and police set up roadblocks in the surrounding areas. Two people were arrested during the searches.

Thessaloniki resident Alkis Kambanos died after after being stabbed and severely beaten late Monday. Two others were also injured in the street attack by a group of young men, police said. A 23-year-old man was later arrested and charged with murder as well as attempted murder.

The killing, in a city which has a heated rivalry between local teams PAOK and Aris, has shocked the country and drew strong condemnation from political leaders. “How can we let our streets, parks, and squares become the stage for violence between rival gangs, endangering the safety of our citizens?” Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a former top high court judge, wrote in an online post. “The damage inflicted on society by such acts will continue as long … as this barbarism and violence on and off the field are cultivated as a display of manhood.” Supporters' clubs are often used by violent fans to stage attacks, and police this week seized ice picks, flares, pitch forks and baseball bats in a raid at one venue.

Greece has battled soccer-related violence for decades and league organizers have started inviting referees from other European countries to officiate at important matches to try and address claims of bias at games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022