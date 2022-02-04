Maha cops arrest two men from UP for murder of elderly couple

Nearly two weeks after an octogenarian couple was found murdered at their residence in Ganeshpuri town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday. With their arrest, the number of accused held so far in the case has gone up to three, the official said. The three accused were arrested by a team of the local crime branch, Additional Superintendent of Police Smita Patil said.

On January 22, the police had recovered the bodies of the elderly victims from their bungalow in Pendaripada village of Akloli. They were identified as Jagannath Kalu Patil (83) and his wife Satyabhama (80). Their throats were found slit with sharp weapons, she said.

Their maid had found the bodies in the morning when she came to their place for daily work. At that time, the television set at their house was on, she said.

The police had registered an offence under IPC section 302 (murder) and launched a probe into the crime.

''Police formed a couple of teams and worked on several leads to crack the case. They received a tip-off that the accused had fled to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Accordingly, a police team went to UP and nabbed the duo - Shamshulla alias Amir Mohammad Jumai Khan (25) and Maksud Alam Moharamali Khan (22),'' Patil said. The police had already arrested one accused, identified as Rohit Kanojia, in this connection.

The three accused are being questioned and the motive behind the killings is being ascertained, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)