Ballot papers will be used in panchayat elections & EVMs in municipal polls in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Ballot papers will be used in panchayat elections while electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used in municipal polls in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a senior official said.

The total number of electors for the Municipal election is 1,32,965 and for panchayats is 1,64,975 in the union territory, the Director of Panchayat and Municipal Election (DPME) Sunil Anchipaka told reporters on Thursday.

The DPME said Control Room with phone numbers 230178/23881/240127 and toll free number 1077 is functioning in Deputy Commissioner Offices wherein violations of Model Code of Conduct if any can be reported for taking necessary action against the violators.

He said Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and Nodal Officers for the panchayat and municipal polls have already been appointed for smooth conduct of elections.

The panchayat and municipal polls in the union territory will be held on March 6. The last date for filing nomination is February 11, the date of scrutiny is February 12 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

