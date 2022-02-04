Left Menu

Sikkim Kranikari Morcha celebrates 10th Foundation Day

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:47 IST
The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) celebrated its 10th foundation day in a toned-down manner throughout the state on Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The low key foundation day celebrations were held following COVID-19 protocols in party offices in all six districts and 32 constituencies.

SKM supremo and Chief Minister P S Tamang raised the party flag at the party headquarters in Gangtok.

''We have toned down the celebrations this year due to the pandemic. However, small functions and flag hoisting will be carried out at the party offices following all COVID protocols,'' stated Bikash Basnett, confidential secretary to the chief minister.

Tamang in his message to the party supporters stated ''Revolutionary greetings to all our Krantikari brethren on the auspicious occasion of 10th SKM Party's Foundation Day- the day of emancipation of Sikkim from the vile clutches of despotism.'' He also added that the sparks of ''Pariwartan'' were ignited at the sacred fields of Rholu, South Sikkim in 2009.

SKM party was officially formed on February 4, 2013, in Soreng, West Sikkim and won 10 seats out of 32 during the 2014 general elections. The party won 17 seats in the 2019 elections and formed the government for the first time defeating the 25 long rule of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

