Olympics-U.S. team says 80% of athletes will be at Beijing opening ceremony

Around 80% of the athletes in the United States team will take part in the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics, team chief Rick Adams said ahead of the ceremony on Friday. Attendance at the Olympics opening ceremony is not compulsory for athletes, who often skip it for a variety of reasons.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:51 IST
Beijing 2022 (Photo: Twitter/Olympics) Image Credit: ANI
Around 80% of the athletes in the United States team will take part in the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics, team chief Rick Adams said ahead of the ceremony on Friday. "In terms of opening ceremony, it may even be a record, we have 80% of our athletes walking tonight," he told a news conference.

A report in the Washington Post on Thursday said U.S.-based human rights activists had been working with athletes from several western countries on a boycott of the ceremony. Attendance at the Olympics opening ceremony is not compulsory for athletes, who often skip it for a variety of reasons.

