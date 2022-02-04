Left Menu

Govt committed to form committee on MSP, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is committed to form a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the upcoming assembly elections are concluded.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:59 IST
Govt committed to form committee on MSP, says Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar
Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the government is committed to form a panel on Minimum Support Price (MSP) after the upcoming assembly elections are concluded. Replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Tomar said, "Government is committed to form a committee on MSP as announced by PM Narendra Modi. We wrote to Election Commission for permission, the EC wrote back saying MSP Committee can be formed after assembly elections are over."

On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session. President Ram Nath Kovind has also given his assent to the Bill that completes the process of repealing the three farm laws. The Prime Minister had also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022