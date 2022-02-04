British PM Johnson is taking charge after lockdown party row, minister says
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, Business and Energy Secretary Greg Hands said on Friday.
Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday.
