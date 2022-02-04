Left Menu

Woman, her 11-month-old son, toddler daughter found hanging in Chhattisgarh village

He raised an alarm and contacted his villagers, who informed police. Soon, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.No suicide note was found at the spot, but prima facie it seems the woman hanged herself after hanging her two children, the official said.An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that investigation into the case is underway.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:46 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:44 IST
Woman, her 11-month-old son, toddler daughter found hanging in Chhattisgarh village
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman was found hanging in her house along with her two minor children, including her 11-month-old son, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Friday.

Police suspect that the woman ended her life after hanging her children, but the exact reason behind the extreme step is being ascertained. The incident took place on Thursday in Musurputta village in Dudhawa area of the district, around 150 km away from capital Raipur, and the deceased were identified as Bhuneshwari Dhruv, her daughter Devika (2) and son Tikeshwar, they said.

The incident came to light after Bhuneshwari's husband Chetan, who had gone to his field for work, returned home in the afternoon hours and found the trio hanging with saree from ceiling, he said. He raised an alarm and contacted his villagers, who informed police. Soon, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem, he said.

''No suicide note was found at the spot, but prima facie it seems the woman hanged herself after hanging her two children,'' the official said.

An accidental death report has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that investigation into the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022