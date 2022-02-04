BSF jawan injured in stone-pelting at India-Bangladesh border, 25 kg ganja recovered

Left Menu

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who was part of patrolling team, has suffered head injuries after being attacked by smugglers near the international border in Tripura on Thursday late night.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 12:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who was part of patrolling team, has suffered head injuries after being attacked by smugglers near the international border in Tripura on Thursday late night. A senior BSF officer informed that in the intervening night of February 3-4, based on specific intelligence, troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Rangamura were operating in the area or responsibility.

On being challenged, miscreants started stone pelting resulting in which constable Binod Soren sustained an injury on his forehead. However, the patrolling party successfully seized 25 kilograms Ganja worth Rs 1.25 lakh on the India-Bangladesh International Border under Bari Police Station of South Tripura district.

The injured BSF Jawan was evacuated to the nearest Primary Health centre Rajnagar where he was administered three stitches on the forehead. In this regard, a complaint is being lodged with the police and the seized ganja is being handed over to the police. (ANI)

