Day after attack, Owaisi gets 'Z' category security from govt

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi will get Z-category security with CRPF commandos protecting him round-the-clock, official sources said on Friday a day after shots were fired at the prominent Muslim leader's car in western Uttar Pradesh.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief's car came under attack in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening, a week before assembly polls begin in the state. No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi said.

His threat levels were assessed afresh after the incident, official sources said. Under 'Z' category security, the second highest, CRPF commandos will be deployed for Owaisi's security 24X7. About 16-20 armed commandos will be deployed in shifts. He will also be provided with an escort and a pilot vehicle when he travels by road.

'Z-plus' is the highest category security provided to a person with high threat perception in India.

Owaisi on Thursday asked the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said one person involved in the episode was arrested and a pistol seized from him.

The police also said multiple teams are investigating the case. An inspector general of the Meerut zone was rushed in to supervise the probe.

Elections are scheduled for February 10 in 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh. The elections are being held over seven phases.

