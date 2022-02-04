SC to hear appeal of Haryana against P&H HC stay order on its quota law

The Supreme Court Friday agreed to hear on February 7 the appeal of Haryana Government challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order granting interim stay on its law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs for residents of the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state government, and agreed to list the appeal on placing the high court order on its record.

"I am mentioning the matter which was listed yesterday before the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana high Court where a statutory enactment of the legislature was under challenge and the prayer was to stay the Act.

"I appeared (in HC), therefore, I can make a statement that after giving me an opportunity of hearing for 90 seconds, the court proceeded to stay the Act. We have prepared the SLP and filed it today... I need to say much more, kindly list it on Monday subject to my placing the order on record," the law officer said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli, accepted the submission and ordered listing of the case.

The high court on Thursday granted interim stay on the Haryana government law on pleas filed by various industry associations from Faridabad and other bodies in the state including Gurgaon.

The high court admitted multiple petitions against implementation of the law -- Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, counsel of one of the petitioners had said.

The Act provides 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state and came into force from January 15 after being notified in November last year. It applies to jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages of Rs 30,000.

The Act is applicable to employers of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)