Container ship towed free after running aground off Germany
A container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck, authorities said Friday.The 400-meter 1,310-foot -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground Wednesday night near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven when the accident happened.
- Country:
- Germany
A container ship that ran aground off a German North Sea island has been towed free a day after it got stuck, authorities said Friday.
The 400-meter (1,310-foot) -long Mumbai Maersk ran aground Wednesday night near the island of Wangerooge, on the approach to the port of Bremerhaven. Shipping company Maersk said after the grounding that the crew was safe, there was no pollution, and no sign of a hull breach.
Rescuers waited for a high tide overnight to free the vessel after an initial attempt to move it into deeper water failed. Germany's Central Command for Maritime Emergencies said eight tugs and ships were involved in the successful second attempt.
The ship will be taken to Bremerhaven as quickly as possible, the command said. The ship was en route from Rotterdam to Bremerhaven when the accident happened.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany registers record 133,536 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours: Institute
Israel signs $3.4 bln submarines deal with Germany's Thyssenkrupp
Israel signs $3.4 bln submarines deal with Germany's Thyssenkrupp
Germany expects COVID-19 cases to peak in mid-February
Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe