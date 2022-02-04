Left Menu

Maha: Thane court acquits two brothers accused of murdering employee

The court acquitted brothers Abhijeet Ashok Patil 30 and Jagdish Ashok Patil 34, hailing from Shilgaon.The prosecution informed the court that the victim, Dilip Sah, a native of Jharkhand, lived with other workers in the quarters of the grocery shop ran by the accused mens father in Mumbra.

A court has acquitted two brothers who were accused of murdering their employee at a grocery store in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Additional sessions judge R V Tamhanekar, in his order, said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The copy of order passed on January 31 was made available on Friday. The court acquitted brothers Abhijeet Ashok Patil (30) and Jagdish Ashok Patil (34), hailing from Shilgaon.

The prosecution informed the court that the victim, Dilip Sah, a native of Jharkhand, lived with other workers in the quarters of the grocery shop ran by the accused men's father in Mumbra. On the night of November 25, 2018, the victim came out of his room in the quarters in an inebriated state and the accused allegedly beat him up. The victim sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment four days later, it was stated. In the order, the judge stated that the prosecution had failed to bring on record direct or circumstantial evidence showing that the accused had assaulted the victim and acquitted the duo.

