Member of UK PM Johnson's policy unit has quit-Conservative Home website
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 13:41 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A member of Boris Johnson's policy unit quit on Friday, a day after the director of the division resigned over the recent conduct of the British prime minister, the editor of the Conservative Home website said.
Paul Goodman said Elena Narozanski had quit on Friday morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
