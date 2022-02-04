Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 13:56 IST
Dhankhar pans Mamata for publicly asking senior cop whether Guv interferes
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for publicly asking a senior police officer whether the Raj Bhavan occupant was threatening him and interfering in his work. ''What a worrisome scenario! CM Mamata Banerjee in full media glare pulls up Purba Midnapore SP by asking 'did the governor call you' is serious issue needing focussed reflection,'' Dhankhar said on Twitter.

''Unfortunate, a spinal blow by CM to police (sic),” he added.

Banerjee, at an administrative review meeting on Thursday, had also rebuked SP Amarnath K over the worsening law and order situation in his district.

The seemingly unending tug of war between the TMC government and the governor had reached a new low, when Banerjee recently told a press conference she had blocked Dhankhar's official Twitter handle because of his posts repeatedly targeting her government.

Dhankhar had hit right back, referring to Article 167 of the Constitution, to remind the chief minister of her ''constitutional duty'' to furnish information related to the administration of the affairs of the state and proposals for legislation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

