British PM Johnson is taking charge after lockdown party row, minister says
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:00 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, energy minister Greg Hands said on Friday.
Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Greg
- Boris Johnson
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson is not going anywhere, Javid says
Six in 10 have unfavourable view of UK's Johnson -poll
UK government accused of 'blackmail' to keep scandal-plagued Johnson in power
Any Russian incursion into Ukraine would be disastrous, UK's Johnson says
UK PM Johnson’s allies accused of blackmailing rebels