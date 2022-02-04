Left Menu

British PM Johnson is taking charge after lockdown party row, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:00 IST
British PM Johnson is taking charge after lockdown party row, minister says
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking charge of his Downing Street team by making changes after a row over lockdown parties, energy minister Greg Hands said on Friday.

Four of Johnson's closest aides resigned on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

