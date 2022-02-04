Labourers feared trapped after under-construction building collapses in R'than
Several labourers were feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Kekri town of Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Friday, police said.
All the labourers were working in the building, they said, adding that the rescue operation was underway.
Further details are awaited.
