Denmark finds members of Iranian opposition group guilty of spying for Saudi Arabia
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-02-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 14:20 IST
A Danish district court on Friday found three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group guilty of spying in Denmark on behalf of Saudi Arabia, local news wire Ritzau reported.
The three members of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahvaz (ASMLA) were arrested two years ago and have been in custody since.
