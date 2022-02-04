Govt accepted 201 recommendations of Swaminathan Committee on MSP: MoS Agriculture in RS

Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Kailash Choudhary on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has accepted 201 recommendations of MS Swaminathan Committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and work is in progress on 200 recommendations. The Minister said only 14 recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee were not accepted as the decision was taken by an Inter-Ministerial Committee formed in 2007 on MSP.

Replying to a question during Question Hour, the Minister said: "Swaminathan Committee was formed in 2004 to address the issue of MSP and the Committee had submitted its 215 recommendations in 2006. The recommendations of Swaminathan Committee were discussed in an Inter-Ministerial Committee formed in 2007." As per consultation and decision was taken by Inter-Ministerial Committee, 201 recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee have been accepted and the government is already working on 200 recommendations, said the Minister.

Choudhary, in a response to a question regarding the committee being set up to look into the legal guarantee of MSP, notes that details concerning the committee will be divulged once the government gets permission from the Election Commission to set up a committee as Model Code of Conduct is in place in many states across the country in lieu of the 2022 Assembly Elections. Meanwhile, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said as Prime Minister had announced earlier the government was to form a Committee for fixing the MSP, but the schedule for assembly elections was announced.

"We wrote to Election Commission seeking their permission and the EC wrote back saying that the Ministry should wait for the elections before setting up the Committee," Tomar said. The Minister also said that the Modi government for the first time in 2018-19 took the decision on MSP, and it has been taking multiple steps to increase the income of farmers. (ANI)

