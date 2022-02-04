Ukraine notified by Washington on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine was notified about U.S. intelligence that Russia may stage a propaganda video as a pretext to launch a military offensive, but Kyiv is awaiting more details, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Friday.
Kuleba compared the situation to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. U.S. intelligence believes Russia could use a fabricated video showing the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, to justify an incursion.
"In principle, what was made public does not surprise us," Kuleba said. "Since 2014 we have seen a lot of insidious actions by the Russian Federation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyiv
- Crimea
- U.S.
- Russian Federation
- Ukraine
- Kuleba
- Russia
- Dmytro Kuleba
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Biden sees Russia moving on Ukraine, sows doubt on Western response
U.S. Senate filibuster challenge expected as Republicans block voter bill
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret
Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3