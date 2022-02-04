Republic Day parade: Uttar Pradesh wins best tableau award

Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade was adjudged the best while the Indian Navy's marching contingent topped among the three services, the defense ministry said on Friday.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme 'one district one product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham'. A total of 12 states and union territories had participated in the Republic Day parade on January 26.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on 'cradle of traditional handicrafts' while the third position went to Meghalaya, the defense ministry said.

The tableau of the northeastern state was based on Meghalaya's 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and self-help groups.

The tableaux of the ministry of education and the ministry of civil aviation have been declared as joint winners in the category of central ministries and departments. The theme of the tableau of the ministry of education and the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy.

The tableau of the ministry of civil aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'. Nine tableaux of central ministries/departments had participated in the parade.

The tableaux of the ministry of housing and urban affairs (CPWD) were selected for the special prize category.

''The Indian Navy marching contingent has been adjudged as the best marching contingent among the three services,'' the defense ministry said.

For the first time, the general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31.

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received maximum votes on MyGov as the best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF)/other auxiliary forces.

The defense ministry said Maharashtra was voted as the best tableau among the states/union territories in the popular choice category. The tableau of Maharashtra was based on the theme 'biodiversity and state bio-symbols of Maharashtra'.

According to popular choice, the marching contingent of the Indian Air Force has been picked as the best marching contingent among the three services.

''The second place went to Uttar Pradesh (a popular choice), while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir on the theme 'Changing face of Jammu and Kashmir' finished third,'' the defense ministry said.

''The tableau of the ministry of communication/department of posts was adjudged as the best tableau among central ministries/departments based on people's selection,'' it added. The defense ministry said a three-member panel of judges was appointed for assessing the performances at the parade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)