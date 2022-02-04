Left Menu

WB poll violence: CBI announces reward for information about women accused of killing BJP worker's mother

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on two absconding women accused persons in the alleged murder of mother of a BJP worker who has allegedly murdered in the post-poll violence in Jagatdal, North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:09 IST
WB poll violence: CBI announces reward for information about women accused of killing BJP worker's mother
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday announced a cash reward of Rs 50,000 each for information on two absconding women accused persons in the alleged murder of mother of a BJP worker who has allegedly murdered in the post-poll violence in Jagatdal, North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. The agency has also promised to keep the name of the informant a secret.

In a formal advertisement, the CBI said, "If any information about the two fugitives is given to the Central Intelligence Agency, the name of the informant will be kept secret and the cash reward will be given." Apart from advertising in newspapers, the CBI also announced the award through posters.

The CBI had taken over the investigation of post-election violence on the orders of the High Court. Speaking to ANI, DIG CBI, ACB Kolkata, Akhilesh Singh said that the two absconding females accused in the murder of BJP worker's mother Sova Rani, who was allegedly beaten to death on May 2, 2021, at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas, are residents of Shyamnagar Jagaddal.

The accused have been identified as Jhuma Mistry and Paratima Ghosh. The agency has also advised those who wish to give any information on the accused to contact the Special Crime Branch of the CBI's Kolkata office by phone and email.

Notably, the CBI has also announced similar rewards for information of others accused in other cases. "On post-poll violence allegation, more than 50 accused in separate cases has been absconding to date," the CBI informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022