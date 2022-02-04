Left Menu

Man held for murder bid on UP minister in Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man in an attempt to murder case after he allegedly attacked Uttar Pradesh minister Siddharth Nath Singh with a surgical blade outside the BJP office here.The incident had taken place on Thursday when the minister was leaving for filing his nomination papers for the state Assembly polls but police had denied its occurrence.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:13 IST
Man held for murder bid on UP minister in Prayagraj
The incident had taken place on Thursday when the minister was leaving for filing his nomination papers for the state Assembly polls but police had denied its occurrence. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar had said the news of the attack on the minister was "completely untrue" and on reaching the spot he found that a 26-year-old man, identified as Jaunpur resident Himanshu Dubey, had threatened to commit suicide by consuming a pesticide. The Dhumanganj police here booked Dubey on Thursday night under Sections 284 and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC on a complain lodged by Santosh Kumar Kushwaha, Principal Security Officer of the minister. According to the FIR, Dubey attacked the minister with a surgical blade. A packet of celphos, a pesticide, was recovered from the accused along with the surgical blade.

