Tripura: BSF personnel injured as ganja smugglers pelt jawans with stones

A BSF constable was injured when some suspected ganja smugglers pelted jawans with stones in South Tripura district on Friday, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

However, cannabis worth Rs 1.25 lakh was seized from the spot as the accused fled leaving behind the consignment.

The incident took place when the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were carrying out an operation in Rangamura near the India-Bangladesh border, he said.

The BSF personnel spotted some people, and on being challenged, they started pelting the jawans with stones. Constable Binod Soren sustained injuries on his forehead, and he was later treated at a nearby health facility, the officer said.

The ganja smugglers fled the spot leaving behind the consignment, which has been handed over to the police and a case registered with PR Bari police station for further investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)