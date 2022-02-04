Left Menu

Czechs withdraw Turow mine complaint after Polish payment, says Polish PM

Poland has paid the agreed compensation in a dispute over Turow mine that lies close to the border with the Czech Republic and Prague has withdrawn its complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Friday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:44 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Poland

Poland has paid the agreed compensation in a dispute over Turow mine that lies close to the border with the Czech Republic and Prague has withdrawn its complaint at the Court of Justice of the European Union, the Polish prime minister said on Friday. The leaders of the Czech Republic and Poland agreed on a deal on Thursday to end a long-running dispute over expansion at the Turow open-pit lignite mine on the Polish side of the border, a row that reached the European Union's top court.

"The Czech Republic has withdrawn its complaint to European institutions and that is the end of this issue," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference after Poland paid. Under the deal, the Czech Republic said it would withdraw the legal complaint in exchange for compensation of 45 million euros ($51 million) for infrastructure upgrades and other environmental safeguards and pledges.

