Left Menu

Russia says it is still studying U.S. response to security demands

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 15:49 IST
Russia says it is still studying U.S. response to security demands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Foreign Ministry is still studying the U.S. response to Moscow's security demands and will brief President Vladimir Putin once it has done so, Interfax news agency cited foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying on Friday.

Moscow, which has built up military forces near Ukraine, is trying to extract security guarantees from the West including a promise that NATO will never admit Kyiv and that the military alliance will not expand further. The United States has rejected that, but said it is ready to talk about arms control and confidence-building measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022